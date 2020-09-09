Houston 5, Oakland 4

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 5 6 5 Totals 28 4 8 4 Springer dh 3 1 1 1 La Stella 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 Straw cf 4 1 2 0 Kemp 2b 1 0 1 1 Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 a-Pinder ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 Correa ss 3 1 0 1 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 2 0 0 1 Canha rf 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 1 Machín ss 3 1 3 0 Heim c 2 0 0 0

Houston 000 400 1 — 5 Oakland 004 000 0 — 4

E_Machín (2). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Machín (1). HR_Olson (11). SF_Gurriel (4), Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston De Jong 3 5 4 4 1 3 Peacock 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Raley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Paredes, W, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Pressly, S, 8-11 1 1 0 0 0 1

Oakland Minor 3 1-3 3 4 4 2 4 Petit 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 McFarland 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wendelken, L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 1 2

De Jong pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Minor (Correa).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lewis Williams III; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:52.