https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Houston-3-Texas-2-14451202.php
Houston 3, Texas 2
|Texas
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solak 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|020
|10x
|—
|3
E_Solak (2), Maldonado (3). DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 5, Houston 9. 2B_Calhoun (13). HR_Guzmán (10), Gurriel (30), Altuve (29). SB_Santana (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Allard L,4-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Vólquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Cole W,18-5
|8
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Osuna S,35-41
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Allard (Brantley). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:35. A_38,417 (41,168).
View Comments