Houston 3, Arizona 2

Arizona Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 1 Totals 28 3 5 3 Rojas 2b 2 0 0 0 Springer rf 4 2 3 2 VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 2 1 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Tucker lf 2 0 0 0 Peralta dh 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 1 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 1 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Kelly c 3 0 0 0

Arizona 000 110 000 — 2 Houston 000 001 11x — 3

E_Calhoun (1). DP_Arizona 0, Houston 3. LOB_Arizona 4, Houston 8. HR_Ahmed (5), Springer 2 (13). SB_Springer (1), Calhoun (1). SF_Correa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bumgarner 5 2 0 0 1 7 Widener H,2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 López H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rondón BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Guerra L,1-2 1 0 1 1 2 1

Houston Urquidy 6 6 2 2 2 2 Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Taylor W,2-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,12-15 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerra (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:04.