Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|42
|16
|18
|14
|Fletcher 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Rojas ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|4
|3
|0
|Ohtani dh-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|4
|2
|3
|Bemboom lf-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Schebler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Rengifo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|303
|430
|03x
|—
|16