FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA CITY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gallinari 33:27 5-12 6-6 1-5 1 2 17
Gilgeous-Alexander 37:19 9-17 10-11 1-6 2 1 31
Adams 30:11 4-4 0-0 3-11 3 1 8
Dort 25:19 3-10 0-0 0-2 0 5 8
Paul 36:32 6-15 0-0 1-6 2 3 14
Schroder 31:54 5-12 1-2 0-5 5 4 13
Noel 17:49 2-4 0-0 2-9 1 1 4
Bazley 13:36 1-4 0-0 0-3 1 1 3
Nader 10:26 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Diallo 3:25 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 35-79 17-19 8-48 15 19 98

Percentages: FG .443, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7, Schroder 2-4, Paul 2-7, Dort 2-8, Bazley 1-3, Gallinari 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Noel 2, Dort, Paul).

Turnovers: 13 (Adams 4, Schroder 4, Gallinari 2, Paul 2, Gilgeous-Alexander).

Steals: 2 (Adams, Gilgeous-Alexander).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
House Jr. 38:06 6-13 4-4 3-9 3 1 19
Tucker 30:10 5-7 0-0 3-5 1 4 14
Covington 27:19 4-7 0-0 1-2 1 3 10
Gordon 32:50 6-20 3-5 2-5 4 2 15
Harden 35:48 5-16 9-9 0-5 9 4 21
Green 37:22 6-11 0-0 1-7 0 1 15
Rivers 24:32 4-10 0-0 0-4 3 2 11
McLemore 13:53 2-7 0-0 1-4 0 2 6
Totals 240:00 38-91 16-18 11-41 21 19 111

Percentages: FG .418, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 19-56, .339 (Tucker 4-4, Green 3-6, Rivers 3-6, House Jr. 3-8, Covington 2-5, McLemore 2-6, Harden 2-11, Gordon 0-10).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Covington, Gordon, Harden).

Turnovers: 7 (Covington 3, Green 3, Gordon).

Steals: 8 (Covington 3, Harden 3, Gordon, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None..

Oklahoma City 30 29 19 20 98
Houston 35 18 24 34 111