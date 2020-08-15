https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Houston-11-Seattle-1-15485949.php
Houston 11, Seattle 1
Recommended Video:
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|11
|9
|11
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Moore rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lewis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Lopes dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|a-Straw ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|b-Garneau ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|910
|010
|00x
|—
|11
E_Nola (2), Lewis (2), Crawford (3). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 7, Houston 8. 2B_White (3), Maldonado (2), Reddick (6). 3B_Gurriel (1). HR_Alvarez (1), Gurriel (4). SB_Moore (5). SF_Seager (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Cortes Jr., L, 0-1
|1-3
|5
|8
|7
|2
|1
|Shaw
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Lail
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Houston
|Valdez, W, 1-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Bailey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sneed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Valdez (Nola), Ramirez (Alvarez). WP_Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:10.
View Comments