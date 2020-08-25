https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Houston-11-L-A-Angels-4-15512092.php
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4
Recommended Video:
|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|10
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Jones ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Bemboom c-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Maldonado c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|120
|000
|—
|4
|Houston
|023
|004
|20x
|—
|11
E_Simmons (1), Altuve (3), Tucker (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (8), Brantley 2 (8), Correa (6), Tucker (6), Straw (3). HR_Upton (3), Tucker (5). SB_Simmons (1). S_Bemboom (2), Mayfield (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Sandoval L,0-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Bemboom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Middleton
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mayers
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Houston
|Valdez W,3-2
|7
|6
|4
|4
|2
|11
|Pérez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Middleton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Barnes (Springer). WP_Sandoval.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:25.
View Comments