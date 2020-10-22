Home of NBA's Nuggets, NHL's Avalanche renamed Ball Arena

DENVER (AP) — The home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche is being renamed Ball Arena as part of a global partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

The arena has been known as the Pepsi Center since it opened on Oct. 1, 1999. It also holds concerts and family entertainment events and houses indoor lacrosse team Colorado Mammoth.

Ball Corporation and KSE announced the naming rights deal Thursday. In addition, the partnership includes aluminum beverage packaging deals with Arsenal of soccer's Premier League, which plays in London’s Emirates Stadium, and with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams in their new home, SoFi Stadium.

“We look forward to unveiling Ball Arena and welcoming our fans back home when it is time once again to celebrate live sports and entertainment events responsibly,” KSE founder and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in a statement. “We ask everyone to continue to stay safe and look after each other so that we can soon enjoy countless amazing memories at Ball Arena.”

Ball Corporation is a Colorado-based company that provides sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. The company and its subsidiaries have more than 18,300 employees around the world and its net sales in 2019 were $11.5 billion.

“We look forward to continuing to work with KSE to bring about positive change for years to come,” saud John A. Hayes, chairman, president and CEO of Ball Corporation.