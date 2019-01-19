Hofstra wins 14th straight, 86-72 over Charleston

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Eli Pemberton had a season-high 26 points as Hofstra won its 14th consecutive game, topping Charleston 86-72 on Saturday.

Justin Wright-Foreman had 19 points for Hofstra (17-3, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Wright-Foreman reached double figures for the 73rd consecutive game, the 17th longest streak in Division I history.

Jacquil Taylor added 16 points and three blocks. Jalen Ray had 14 points for the Pride.

Grant Riller had 24 points for the Cougars (14-6, 3-4). Jarrell Brantley added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Brevin Galloway had 16 points.

