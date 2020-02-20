Hightower helps hot-shooting Tulane roll past SMU 80-72

Recommended Video:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Teshaun Hightower scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime as Tulane snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping SMU 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Christion Thompson had 19 points and six rebounds for Tulane (11-15, 3-11 American Athletic Conference). K.J. Lawson added 14 points. Jordan Walker had 11 points and six assists.

Leading 27-3 at halftime, Tulane scored a season-high 53 second-half points, shooting 72% during the period (13-for-18) and made all six attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. The Green Wave shot 57% for the game, just the eighth SMU opponent to shoot better than 45%.

Isiaha Mike had 18 points for the Mustangs (18-7, 8-5), who had a two-game win streak end. Tyson Jolly added 16 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had 15 points.

After trailing by double digits much of the second half, Mike scored on a putback to bring SMU to 74-69 with 1:04 remaining but Hightower dunked and Tulane was 4-for-4 at the line in the fading seconds.

The Green Wave leveled the season series against the Mustangs with the win. SMU defeated Tulane 82-67 on Feb. 1.

Tulane faces Central Florida on the road on Saturday. SMU faces Tulsa on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com