Hernandez's 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Cardinals 4-3

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper dives to second base after hitting a double with two runs batted in off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Nick Pivetta threw five tough innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Tuesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning, but the Cardinals wasted a 3-0 lead and lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

Pivetta (3-1) allowed three runs and three hits, striking out six in his first start since a demotion to the minors. He was sent to Triple-A after posting an 8.35 ERA in his first four starts.

Hernandez gave the NL East-leading Phillies a 4-3 lead in the fourth when he launched his sixth homer of the season off the facing of the second deck in right field.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (4-5) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

Edgar Garcia got five outs, Seranthony Dominguez retired all four batters he faced and Hector Neris finished for his 10th save in 10 tries.

The Cardinals quickly jumped ahead following a 55-minute rain delay during which Pivetta got soaked jogging in from the bullpen.

Goldschmidt slammed a hanging slider into the left-field seats for his 11th homer. After Paul DeJong was hit by a pitch, Ozuna ripped a two-run shot the opposite way to right for his 15th homer.

Pivetta helped himself with a one-out single in the third. Andrew McCutchen also singled and Bryce Harper lined a two-run double with two outs to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Harper hit another double in the fifth, but was thrown out by center fielder Harrison Bader trying to score on Rhys Hoskins' single.

Harper also struck out twice and leads the majors with 75.

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies recalled OF Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after CF Odúbel Herrera was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Roman Quinn, on the injured list since April 25 with a right groin strain, could start a rehab assignment by the weekend. Manager Gabe Kapler said Quinn "looks great, looks strong."

UP NEXT

LHP Genesis Cabrera makes his major league debut for the Cardinals on Wednesday night against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (5-0, 4.53 ERA). Nola is 3-2, 2.59 in five career starts vs. St. Louis.

