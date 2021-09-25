Henry runs for 2 TDs, leads Houston over Navy 28-20

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Houston over Navy 28-20 on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Henry's 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter. Clayton Tune threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Jones early in the fourth before Henry's 1-yard TD run stretched the Cougars' lead to 28-17 with 12:08 to play.