Henry carries Jacksonville St. past Morehead St. 72-51

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a season-high 23 points plus 16 rebounds as Jacksonville State rolled past Morehead State 72-51 on Saturday.

De'Torrion Ware had 14 points for Jacksonville State (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Derek St. Hilaire added 11 points.

Jordan Walker had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-12, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Djimon Henson added six rebounds.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Jacksonville State defeated Morehead State 76-72 on Jan. 2. Jacksonville State plays Tennessee State at home on Thursday. Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.

