Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 10:36 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 Thursday night to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Hendricks (9-4) struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth.