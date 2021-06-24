Hendrick gets plenty of mileage from his gamble on Larson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rick Hendrick was convinced there was little risk in signing Kyle Larson, who if given the chance would prove he was worth sponsorship investment after his long suspension by NASCAR for using a racial slur.
The team owner signed machine tool maker Cincinnati Inc. and truck manufacturer Freightliner — existing Hendrick Motorsports partners — to sponsor a pair of races each right before the season. Next came Valvoline, which in April said it was adding three races as primary sponsor for Larson.