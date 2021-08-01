Heim hits walk-off HR again, Rangers rally past Mariners 4-3 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 6:47 p.m.
1 of10 Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting the game-winning home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Aug.1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim rounds third base after hitting the game-winning home run against Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe catches a foul pop fly by Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore near the Rangers' dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug.1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa forces Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic (10) at second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first after forcing out Texas Rangers' Charlie Culberson, bottom, at second base in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mariners second baseman Abraham Toro (13) looks on. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Sunday.
Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson, who hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.