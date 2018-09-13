Hedges, Renfroe homer, Padres top free-falling Mariners 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Austin Hedges and Hunter Renfroe hit long home runs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the fast-sinking Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Wednesday and finish off a two-game sweep.

The Padres swept the interleague season series against the Mariners after taking two games in San Diego on Aug. 28-29. It was the first time since the two teams started meeting annually in 1997 that either club won every game in a season.

The Mariners have lost 10 of 15 since Aug. 26 to fall out of contention for the AL wild card.

Hedges helped the Padres jump on Wade LeBlanc (8-4) early with a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, ending the left-hander's 19-inning scoreless streak. Eric Hosmer reached leading off the inning on shortstop Gordon Beckham's errant throw.

Nelson Cruz homered for the Mariners, his 35th of the season, and drove in his 1000th career run. He's one of 11 active players to reach that total.

Wil Myers put the Padres ahead 3-0 with an RBI double to right-center in the third.

Seattle's infield defense was sloppy again in the fifth. With two outs, third baseman Kyle Seager's throw on Myers' ground ball skipped short of Ryon Healy in the dirt. Renfroe followed with a home run to left, his 22nd of the season.

Joey Lucchesi (8-8) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, winning his second start of the season against the Mariners.

Relievers Trey Wingenter, Robert Stock, Jose Castillo and Craig Stammen struck out all nine batters they faced. Seager homered off Kirby Yates to lead off the ninth, but Yates settled down to earn his ninth save in 10 opportunities.

Mitch Haniger had a run-scoring triple in the fifth, and Robinson Cano followed with an RBI groundout before Cruz's homer.

LeBlanc allowed five runs, two earned, on four hits in five innings.

SHUFFLING LINEUPS

Padres: San Diego had a surprise leadoff hitter Wednesday — catcher Francisco Mejia, who was playing his seventh game with the team after being promoted from Triple-A El Paso. With Luis Urias injured, manager Andy Green said he doesn't have a settled leadoff hitter against left-handers.

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said he wanted to throw a "few different faces" at Lucchesi after he struck out nine in six-plus innings in his previous start against Seattle. Bench players Kristopher Negron, David Freitas and Beckham got starts Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 2B Urias (left hamstring) was "moving around better than anticipated" before the game, Green said, adding that it was still a long shot the prospect would play again this season. Urias injured himself trying to beat out a ground ball in the eighth inning on Tuesday. Cory Spangenberg, Jose Pirela and Freddy Galvis will get playing time at second.

Mariners: A virus continues to do damage inside the clubhouse. SS Jean Segura sat out his second consecutive game and was unavailable to do any pregame work. LHP James Paxton is so sick that he won't even travel with the team Thursday night. "His (scheduled) start Friday is a big question," Servais said. ... It's also uncertain whether RHP Felix Hernandez (right hamstring) will take his turn or not this weekend. ... With a shortage of healthy starters, Servais said it is likely one of the weekend games at the Los Angeles Angels will be a bullpen day. ... LHP Marco Gonzales, who has logged a career-high 150 2/3 innings, will be on a limited pitch count over his final four starts.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Robbie Erlin (3-6, 4.42 ERA) will switch places with LHP Eric Lauer and start the opener of a three-game series at the Texas Rangers on Friday. Lauer is now slotted for Saturday.

Mariners: RHP Mike Leake (9-9, 4.11) takes on the Angels on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series and a 10-game trip. Leake has a team-leading 18 quality starts and is seeking to win at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons.

