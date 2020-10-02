Heat rule Adebayo, Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were both ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday with injury, leaving the Miami Heat down two starters for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adebayo is dealing with issues with his left shoulder and the left side of his neck. Dragic tore his left plantar fascia in Game 1.

Both were evaluated and treated multiple times Thursday and Friday, without enough improvement to give either of them a chance to get on the floor for Game 2. The Lakers won Game 1 easily, 116-98.

It's the first time Adebayo has missed a game because of injury this season. He played in 158 consecutive regular-season games before sitting out Miami's meaningless regular-season finale in the bubble back in August.

Kendrick Nunn is the presumed starter at point guard in Dragic’s place, and Meyers Leonard would figure to be among the candidates to start at the center spot for Adebayo.

Nunn started in all 67 of his regular-season appearances for Miami, and Leonard started all 49 games before getting hurt in February. He has played sparingly since, playing about 56 minutes in three appearances off the bench.

