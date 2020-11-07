Healthy WR Golden Tate won't play for Giants at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff.

Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The team said Tate's absence was not injury related.

The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” The following day, Tate’s wife, Elise, went on social media to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open.

Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and said the situation was handled internally.

“He’s made a lot of plays over these last couple of years, and I certainly have a lot of trust in him as a player,” Jones said. “I certainly value our relationship, respect him. My job is to distribute the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays. He’s a great player, and we’ll keep trying to get him the ball.”

Just not at Washington. Tate has been targeted 29 times this season, making 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Team leader Darius Slayton has been targeted 56 times.

Washington on Saturday activated receiver Steven Sims off injured reserve, a big boost to its passing game.

