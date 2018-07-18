Hayes sinks half-court shot at buzzer in Dream's win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes sank a shot from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to help the Atlanta Dream win their fifth straight game with an 86-83 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas made two free throws with 31.9 seconds remaining to tie it at 83. After an Atlanta miss and a tie-up, Connecticut inbounded it with 10.9 seconds left, but Hayes intercepted a pass in the corner, took two dribbles and swished the long winner .

Angel McCoughtry scored 24 points off the bench for Atlanta (13-9). Hayes finished with 18 points and Elizabeth Williams added 16.

Brittney Sykes hit a wide open 3-pointer to pull Atlanta to 79-75 and another miscue on the Sun's next possession led to McCoughtry's fast-break layup. McCoughtry tied it at 81 on a contested 3-pointer and Williams gave Atlanta its first lead since 2-0 on the Dream's next possession.

Jonquel Jones scored 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter for Connecticut (12-11). Rachel Banham added 15 points with three 3-pointers.