South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. .

South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. .

Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP