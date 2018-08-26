Hawaii defeats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League title

South Korea catcher Gi Jeong Kim, walks to the mound as Honolulu, Hawaii's Mana Lau Kong (19) is greeted by teammates after hitting the first pitch of the baseball game from South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim, lower left, for a solo home run in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . less South Korea catcher Gi Jeong Kim, walks to the mound as Honolulu, Hawaii's Mana Lau Kong (19) is greeted by teammates after hitting the first pitch of the baseball game from South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim, lower ... more Photo: Tom E. Puskar, AP

Honolulu, Hawaii's Mana Lau Kong, right, hits the first pitch of the baseball game from South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim for a solo home run in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . less Honolulu, Hawaii's Mana Lau Kong, right, hits the first pitch of the baseball game from South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim for a solo home run in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship in ... more Photo: Tom E. Puskar, AP

Honolulu, Hawaii pitcher Ka'olu Holt (14) celebrates with teammate Aukai Kea (23) after getting the final out of the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . less Honolulu, Hawaii pitcher Ka'olu Holt (14) celebrates with teammate Aukai Kea (23) after getting the final out of the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

South Korea pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim collects himself after allowing a run to score from third on a wild pitch in the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . less South Korea pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim collects himself after allowing a run to score from third on a wild pitch in the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

South Korea pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim, left, covers home on a wild pitch as Honolulu, Hawaii's Zachary Won (3) scores safely from third in the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . less South Korea pitcher Yeong Hyeon Kim, left, covers home on a wild pitch as Honolulu, Hawaii's Zachary Won (3) scores safely from third in the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . South Korea's Yeong Hyeon Kim delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Honolulu, Hawaii, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

Honolulu, Hawaii, lines the first baseline and South Korea lines the third baseline as the teams are introduced before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . less Honolulu, Hawaii, lines the first baseline and South Korea lines the third baseline as the teams are introduced before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP

Honolulu, Hawaii's Ka'olu Holt delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea n South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . Honolulu, Hawaii's Ka'olu Holt delivers in the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against South Korea n South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. . Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP













SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — It only took one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade.

Kong homered to center field on the first pitch his team saw Sunday, and Ka'olu Holt pitched a complete game to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship.

It's the first Little League World Series title for Hawaii since 2008. Hawaii is now one of seven U.S. states with at least three LLWS championships.

Hawaii got two runs in the third inning by capitalizing on a rare miscue from South Korea.

A wild pitch from starter Kim Yeong-hyeon scored Zachary Won, and Taylin Oana ran in all the way from second after an errant throw home. The mistake was just the second error of the tournament for South Korea.

Holt allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Seoul, South Korea, has played in the three of the last six LLWS title games, but won only once — in 2014. It lost in 2016 to Maine-Endwell, New York.