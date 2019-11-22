Harris scores 22 to lift Nevada past Fordham 74-60

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jalen Harris had 22 points as Nevada got past Fordham 74-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

Harris sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Wolf Pack (3-3), including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Harris added seven assists and six rebounds. Jazz Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17, while reserves K.J. Hymes and Nisre Zouzoua scored 11 apiece.

Sophomore Jalen Cobb came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points for the Rams (3-1). He hit 6 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from distance.

Fordham shot 35% overall but sank 10 of 24 from distance (42%). Nevada shot 45% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (13 of 31).

