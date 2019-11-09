Harris leads Stephen F. Austin over NC Central 94-64

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 32 points as Stephen F. Austin rolled past North Carolina Central 94-64 on Saturday.

Roti Ware had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (2-0). Sama'Zha Hart added 12 points.

The Lumberjacks were up 40-38 at the break. They dominated the second half, 54-26, to win going away. SFA scored 42 points in the paint and had 35 points off 31 NCCU's turnovers.

Nicolas Fennell and Randy Miller Jr. had 12 points apiece for the Eagles (0-1). Ty Graves added 10 points.

Stephen F. Austin plays Niagara at home on Wednesday. NC Central plays South Carolina Upstate at home on Monday.

