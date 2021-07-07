Harper leads way as Phillies hand Cubs 11th straight loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night.

Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) after beating Chicago 13-3 the previous night and finished two shy of a season high with 16 hits.

The Cubs, meanwhile, extended their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row in May 2012. They remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. And with Arrieta failing to make it through the second inning in his second straight start, they fell into a huge hole.

Harper had a season-high four RBIs. His three-run drive in the seventh made it 15-4.

McCutchen smacked his third career grand slam and second this season in the first inning.

Hoskins chased Arrieta with a two-run double in the second, making it 7-0, and connected leading off the seventh. Jean Segura chipped in with four hits and four runs.

Aaron Nola (6-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked one, and the Phillies withstood a shaky effort by their struggling bullpen.

Arrieta matched the second-shortest start of his career, lasting just 1 2/3 innings in his second straight outing. He gave up seven runs, tying a season high, and six hits after getting pounded in Chicago’s 15-7 loss at Milwaukee last week.

The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-5 with a 9.67 ERA in eight starts since winning at Pittsburgh on May 25.

Javier Báez hit two homers, giving him three in the past two games and 21 on the season. Robinson Chirinos added a solo shot in the ninth.

TRANSACTION

Former All-Star infielder Dee Strange-Gordon has opted out of his minor league contract with the Cubs. He played in 27 games for Triple-A Iowa after signing in late May.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: The Cubs placed INF Eric Sogard (bruised left thumb) and RHP Kohl Stewart (right elbow inflammation) on the 10-day injured list. The team also activated RHP Trevor Williams and recalled INF Sergio Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa. Williams threw 3 2/3 innings after being sidelined since May 26 because of appendicitis and will work out of the bullpen for now, manager David Ross said. … RHP Ryan Tepera (strained left calf) is on track to be activated Friday when he's eligible, Ross said.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send All-Star RHP Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.05 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs go with RHP Alec Mills (3-2, 4.85). Wheeler pitched shutout ball into the eighth Friday in a 10-inning, 4-3 win over San Diego. Mills is coming off a tough-luck loss at Cincinnati last week, when the Reds beat the Cubs 2-1.

___

