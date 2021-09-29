Haniger's homer helps M's beat A's 4-2, close in wild card CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 1:39 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days' rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th straight game over Oakland. The Mariners, 18 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018, has won four in a row and nine of 10.