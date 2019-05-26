Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend lead over teammate Bottas

MONACO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton struggled with grip in the latter stages, and was under constant pressure from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

But Verstappen had earlier picked up a five-second time penalty. So even though he finished just behind Hamilton, he was fourth overall behind Bottas in third and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in second.

Vettel's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc started 15th, after his team bungled qualifying, and retired after 19 laps.

Leclerc damaged his right rear tire trying a bold overtaking move on Nico Hulkenberg's Renault, scattering debris over the track and forcing the safety car to come out.

Earlier, drivers wore red caps for a minute's silence that was held before the race in memory of three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda , who died on Monday at the age of 70.

