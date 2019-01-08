Hall of Fame to do sign language tours for hearing impaired

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will begin offering American sign language tours for deaf or hard of hearing people.

As a part of the hall's effort to be more inclusive, an ASL interpreter will be on hand for tours on the first and third Saturday of each month beginning Jan. 19.

"This new programming will allow people of differing abilities to fully experience the Pro Football Hall of Fame and learn more about the game of football," said Hall of Fame Vice President of Museum and Exhibit Services Saleem Choudhry.

The hour-long "Insider Tours" provide guests with interesting information behind the artifacts and exhibits that cannot be learned otherwise. An ASL interpreter from TRIAD Deaf Services, Inc., a local nonprofit offering services to the deaf community, will accompany the hall's docents on the designated tours to interpret for deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals.

