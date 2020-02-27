Gurley, Swanson lead Furman past UNC Greensboro 81-67

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley and Jalen Slawson scored 17 points apiece as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Lyons added 14 points, Mike Bothwell scored 13 and Alex Hunter had 11 for the Paladins (24-6, 14-3). Slawson also had nine rebounds.

UNC Greensboro cut a nine-point halftime deficit to 51-48 on a 3-pointer by Angelo Allegri with 14:37 remaining in the second half. After Furman rebuilt a 10-point lead, the Spartans rallied again and closed to with 60-58 on another 3-pointer by Allegri.

Furman slowly rebuilt its lead again and a 3-pointer by Hunter 2:27 remaining gave the Paladins a 75-65 lead.

James Dickey had 15 points for the Spartans (23-7, 13-4 Southern Conference), whose six-game win streak was broken. Angelo Allegri and Kaleb Hunter added 11 points apiece.

Furman remains in second place, one game behind league-leading East Tennessee State (15-2). UNC Greensboro drops to third place.

Furman finishes out the regular season against The Citadel at home on Saturday. UNC Greensboro finishes out the regular season at Chattanooga on Saturday.

