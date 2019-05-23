Guard Marta Sniezek transfers from Stanford to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Guard Marta Sniezek has announced her transfer from Stanford and is immediately eligible to play for national runner-up Notre Dame next season.

The 5-foot-8 Sniezek, from McLean, Virginia, was injured and didn't play last season for the Cardinal, who were ousted from the NCAA Tournament by the Irish in the Chicago Regional title game. Sniezek played in 108 games, starting 50 including 32 in her junior season when she averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She is a two-time Pac-12 all-defensive player.

The Irish saw their entire starting lineup taken in the first 19 picks of the WNBA draft, including junior guard Jackie Young who was the No. 1 pick of the Las Vegas Aces.

Guard Destinee Walker is transferring to Notre Dame from North Carolina and coach Muffet McGraw is expected to have 10 scholarship players for next season; seven are listed as guards.