Grigsby scores 28 to lead Seattle past Portland 84-72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Riley Grigsby had a career-high 28 points as Seattle defeated Portland 84-72 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Darrion Trammell had 17 points and nine assists for Seattle. Emeka Udenyi added 12 points, and Kobe Williamson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ahmed Ali had 13 points for the Pilots. Chase Adams added 13 points and Clythus Griffith had 10 points.

