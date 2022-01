LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gretna High School was stripped of its 2021 Class A state football championship on Thursday following a vote of the Nebraska School Activities Association board.

The board voted 8-0 to uphold executive director Jay Bellar's ruling that the Dragons used an ineligible player last season. Gretna beat Omaha Westside 7-3 in the November title game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.