Greinke wins again as Astros get 5-4 victory over Angels

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke won his fourth straight start since being traded to Houston and Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to send the Astros a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Greinke (14-4) allowed 10 hits, but just three runs — two earned — in 6 2/3 innings. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner came over in a July 31 trade with Arizona.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to get a save for the fifth time in six games and give him 31 this season.

The game was tied with two outs in the fifth when Gurriel launched a pitch from Noé Ramirez into the front row in right field to give the Astros a 4-2 lead.

Alex Bregman, Jake Marisnick and Jose Altuve had two hits apiece and each drove in a run for the AL West-leading Astros. Rookie Abraham Toro, who made his major league debut Thursday night, collected his first two hits to help Houston to its fifth win in six games.

Kole Calhoun went 4 for 4 and extended his career best by hitting his 28th homer in the eighth inning, but the Angels lost their fourth game in a row.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Houston. Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Houston. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Greinke wins again as Astros get 5-4 victory over Angels 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Los Angeles starter José Suarez (2-5) gave up seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings to lose his fourth straight decision.