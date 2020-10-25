Green Bay 35, Houston 20
|Green Bay
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
|Houston
|0
|0
|7
|13
|—
|20
GB_D.Adams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:21. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:39. Key Plays: Murray 5-yard illegal use of hands penalty on 3rd-and-2; Rodgers 17 pass to J.Williams; Rodgers 8 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-1.
GB_Sternberger 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:33. Drive: 9 plays, 88 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Rodgers 28 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-9; Rodgers 36 pass to D.Adams.
GB_Taylor 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :14. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: Rodgers 15 pass to D.Adams; Rodgers 16 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-10; Rodgers 15 pass to J.Williams.
Hou_Da.Johnson 3 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:55. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Watson 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Watson 11 pass to Cooks; Redmond 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Watson 8 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-6; Watson 16 pass to Da.Johnson.
GB_D.Adams 45 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:44. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key Play: Rodgers 9 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-5.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 38, 14:12. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Da.Johnson 13 run; Watson 30 pass to Du.Johnson.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 9:56. Drive: 7 plays, 11 yards, 2:12. Key Play: Watson 9 run on 3rd-and-5.
GB_J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:40. Drive: 7 plays, 46 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Rodgers 16 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-7; J.Williams 13 run.
Hou_Fuller 6 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:33. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:07. Key Plays: Watson 15 pass to Da.Johnson; Watson 13 pass to Cobb; Watson 18 pass to Stills; Watson 12 pass to Cooks.
A_12,618.
___
|GB
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|20
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-12
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|379
|365
|Total Plays
|61
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|96
|79
|Rushes
|27
|22
|Avg per rush
|3.6
|3.6
|NET YARDS PASSING
|283
|286
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|3-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|283
|309
|Completed-Att.
|23-34
|29-39
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.3
|6.8
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|5-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-41.4
|4-51.3
|Punts blocked
|1
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|42
|19
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-40
|6-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:54
|31:06
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, J.Williams 19-77, Dillon 5-11, Valdes-Scantling 1-9, Boyle 2-(minus 1). Houston, Da.Johnson 14-42, Watson 7-38, Du.Johnson 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 23-34-0-283. Houston, Watson 29-39-0-309.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 13-196, J.Williams 4-37, Tonyan 2-32, Taylor 2-6, Lewis 1-9, Sternberger 1-3. Houston, Cobb 8-95, Cooks 7-60, Du.Johnson 5-43, Da.Johnson 4-42, Fuller 3-35, Stills 2-34.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Shepherd 1-6. Houston, Carter 2-19.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Shepherd 2-36. Houston, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Martin 6-0-0, Greene 5-2-0, Amos 5-1-1, Barnes 4-4-1, Jackson 4-0-0, Redmond 3-3-0, Sullivan 3-0-0, Z.Smith 2-1-1, P.Smith 2-1-0, Black 2-0-0, Summers 2-0-0, Burks 1-1-0, Lowry 1-1-0, Winn 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, V.Scott 1-0-0, M.Adams 0-1-0, Keke 0-1-0. Houston, Adams 5-5-0, Cunningham 4-7-0, Murray 4-2-0, Gaines 4-1-0, Watt 4-1-0, Hargreaves 3-0-0, Ju.Reid 2-2-0, L.Johnson 2-1-0, Watkins 2-0-0, Dunn 1-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0, Omenihu 1-0-0, Hall 0-2-0, Mercilus 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Houston, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 41.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.