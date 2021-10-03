Pit_D.Johnson 45 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:04. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Harris 10 run; Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Aa.Rodgers 4 run (Crosby kick), 13:22. Drive: 13 plays, 64 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Aa.Rodgers 16 pass to Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 8 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-6; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-4. Pittsburgh 7, Green Bay 7.

GB_Cobb 23 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 10:55. Drive: 4 plays, 23 yards, 1:33. Green Bay 14, Pittsburgh 7.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:41. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 10 pass to Gentry; Roethlisberger 4 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-2; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Washington. Green Bay 14, Pittsburgh 10.

GB_FG Crosby 26, :05. Drive: 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:36. Key Plays: Hill kick return to Green Bay 16; Jones 15 run; Aa.Rodgers 19 pass to Jones; Aa.Rodgers 10 pass to Adams. Green Bay 17, Pittsburgh 10.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 29, 9:31. Drive: 13 plays, 64 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 25 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-7; Dillon 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Aa.Rodgers 26 pass to Jones. Green Bay 20, Pittsburgh 10.

GB_Cobb 1 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:46. Drive: 4 plays, 40 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 11 pass to Adams; Dillon 25 run. Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 10.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 4:04. Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 10 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 30 pass to Washington. Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17.

A_78,281.

___

Pit GB FIRST DOWNS 17 23 Rushing 5 9 Passing 11 13 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 9-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 282 367 Total Plays 58 72 Avg Gain 4.9 5.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 62 131 Rushes 16 33 Avg per rush 3.875 3.97 NET YARDS PASSING 220 236 Sacked-Yds lost 2-12 3-12 Gross-Yds passing 232 248 Completed-Att. 26-40 20-36 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.238 6.051 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-1 6-6-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-34.0 3-46.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 113 47 Punt Returns 1-14 1-0 Kickoff Returns 3-99 3-47 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-34 3-25 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:19 34:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 15-62, Snell 1-0. Green Bay, Dillon 15-81, Jones 15-48, Aa.Rodgers 3-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 26-40-1-232. Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 20-36-0-248.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-92, Harris 6-29, Washington 4-69, Smith-Schuster 2-11, Ebron 2-8, Freiermuth 1-11, Gentry 1-10, McCloud 1-2. Green Bay, Adams 6-64, Cobb 5-69, Jones 3-51, Lazard 2-33, Tonyan 2-8, Dillon 1-16, Lewis 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-14. Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-99. Green Bay, Hill 2-37, Jones 1-10.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 6-2-0, Te.Edmunds 6-1-0, Heyward 5-3-0, Schobert 5-3-0, Bush 5-1-1, Wormley 4-0-0, T.Watt 3-1-2, Maulet 3-0-0, Haden 2-3-0, Highsmith 2-3-0, Buggs 1-1-0, Ingram 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Mondeaux 0-1-0. Green Bay, Stokes 8-0-0, Campbell 5-4-0, Gary 4-2-1, Burks 3-3-0, Amos 3-2-0, Sullivan 2-1-0, Yiadom 2-1-0, Lowry 2-0-0, Clark 1-3-0, Keke 1-0-1, Garvin 1-0-0, Jean-Charles 1-0-0, Rivers 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Summers 1-0-0, Slaton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Green Bay, Stokes 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.