NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Grant tied his season high with 29 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bryant trounced Wagner 80-59 on Saturday.

Hall Elisias had 14 points and three blocks for Bryant (15-16, 7-11 Northeast Conference), Juan Cardenas scored 14 with nine rebounds and Charles Pride grabbed 10 rebounds. Michael Green III, the Bulldogs' second leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, shot 0 for 6.

Alex Morales had 21 points for the Seahawks (8-21, 5-13), Will Martinez scored 13 and Curtis Cobb III 10.

Morales' three-point play with 16:54 before halftime gave Wagner its last lead at 6-5. Morales jumper later brought Wagner within 22-18, but Mikail Simmons buried a 3-pointer, Elisias followed with a jump shot and Simmons added a layup and Wagner led 29-18 with 6:48 before halftime. Bryant led 38-24 at intermission and the Seahawks never got within 13 in the second half.

