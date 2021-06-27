Grandson honors grandfather as Van der Poel wears yellow June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 2:30 p.m.
Nertherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
France's Julian Alaphilippe, wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader, congratulates Nertherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel at the end of the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
FILE - In this file photo dated July 18, 1972, Cyclists Raymond Poulidor of France, left, leads Cyrille Guimard of France, Felice Gimondi of Italy and Eddy Merckx of Belgium, during the 14 stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Valloire-Le Galibier to Aix les Bains. Grandson of Tour great Raymond Poulidor, debutant Mathieu van der Poel has snatched the race leader's yellow jersey with a win in the second stage. Poulidor took part in 14 Tours from 1962-76 but never wore the yellow jersey, unlike his grandson.
The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Nertherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel wears the yellow jersey of the overall leader on the podium after the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, congratulates Nertherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel at the end of the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the yellow jersey of the overall leader rides with the pack during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Nertherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel reacts after he crossed the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
11 of15 The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 The pack rides during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 German Tony Martin rides with the pack during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Nertherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates after he crossed the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 219.9 kilometers (136.6 miles) with start in Perros-Guirec and finish in Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, western France, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MUR-DE-BRETAGNE, France (AP) — What his grandfather failed to do in 14 editions of the Tour de France, Mathieu van der Poel achieved at his first attempt.
The Tour debutant pointed a finger toward the sky in memory of his grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, as he crossed the finish line of the second stage at cycling’s biggest race on Sunday to snatch the coveted yellow jersey.