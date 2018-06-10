Granderson has career-high 6 RBIs as Jays rout Orioles 13-3









Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Toronto Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson, right, celebrates with teammate Randal Grichuk after hitting a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday June 10, 2018. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson, right, celebrates with teammate Randal Grichuk after hitting a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 2 of 3 Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, June 10, 2018. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by teammate Kendrys Morales after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Image 3 of 3 Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday June 10, 2018. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) less Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday June 10, 2018. (Fred Thornhill/The ... more Photo: Fred Thornhill, AP Granderson has career-high 6 RBIs as Jays rout Orioles 13-3 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — Curtis Granderson had four hits and a career-high six RBIs, Marco Estrada pitched six innings to snap an eight-start winless streak and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the struggling Baltimore Orioles 13-3 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run home run and Kendrys Morales and Kevin Pillar each added solo blasts as the Blue Jays finished with a season-high 19 hits. Toronto had 17 hits in an 11-inning win at Cleveland on May 3.

The Orioles have lost four straight and 11 of 13. Baltimore is 9-27 on the road and 19-45 overall, both worst in the majors.

Baltimore has allowed 10 or more runs nine times this season.

The Blue Jays had lost seven of eight before facing the Orioles. The sweep gives Toronto its third four-game winning streak of the season.

The Blue Jays had 56 hits in the series and scored 27 runs.

Grandseron walked in the first, hit a two-run double in the second, a three-run homer in the fourth, an RBI double in the fifth and a single in the sixth. He struck out swinging in the eighth.

Catcher Russell Martin was the only Blue Jays starter to be held without a hit. Shortstop Aledmys Diaz had one hit and all seven other Toronto starters had two or more.

Estrada (3-6) allowed two runs and four hits, leaving after Jonathan Schoop homered to begin the seventh. The right-hander won for the first time since April 20 at Yankee Stadium.

Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb (2-8) matched a career-worst by allowing nine runs. Cobb gave up a season-high 11 hits in 3 2-3 innings. Cobb has allowed 10 or more hits five times in 11 starts.

The ugly outing raised Cobb's ERA by more than a run, from 6.19 to 7.23.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis returned after sitting out the previous two games. Davis went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts. His hit was an infield single to third that beat the shift.

Blue Jays: 3B prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a strained patellar tendon in his left knee. Guerrero Jr. has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 53 games at Double-A New Hampshire this season. ... 2B Devon Travis (right knee) sat for the second straight game. ... RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder) is set to pitch again Wednesday, but the location for his outing has not been determined. Stroman pitched a three-inning simulated game at Toronto's spring training facility in Florida on Friday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-7, 4.04 ERA) gets the start as Baltimore returns home to begin a three-game series against Boston. Bundy pitched seven shutout innings to beat the Mets in his previous start. RHP Steven Wright (2-0, 1.57) starts for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays: RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-1, 2.51) starts the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Gaviglio pitched seven shutout innings against the Yankees in his previous start. The Rays have not named a starter.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball