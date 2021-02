NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Louis to a 68-40 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Javonte Perkins had 19 points for Saint Louis (10-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Hasahn French had 11 rebounds. Perkins, with three, and Jimerson, four, combined to make seven of the Billikens nine 3-pointers.