Goodrum, Tigers defeat Twins 10-7 in slugfest with 7 homers BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021
1 of9 Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, right, rounds the bases on a solo home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are greeted by Dustin Garneau (64) following Goodrum's three run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
3 of9 Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
4 of9 Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts as Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, back right, rounds the bases on a solo home run off Skubal in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (Photo by Jim Mone) Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, beats the throw to Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum to steal second base in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
7 of9 Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
8 of9 Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum rounds the bases on his three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
9 of9
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7 on Thursday night in a slugfest with seven homers.
Dustin Garneau’s sacrifice fly and Willi Castro’s RBI single capped an eighth-inning comeback for Detroit, which snapped a four-game skid and avoided the series sweep.