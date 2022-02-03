Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report BEN NUCKOLS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2022 Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 11:09 p.m.
1 of5 Tiffani Johnston, former marketing and events coordinator, marketing manager and cheerleader for the National Football League's Washington Football Team, testifies before the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Graeme Jennings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive for the National Football League's Washington Football Team, wipes her eye as she testifies before the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Graeme Jennings/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Melanie Coburn, former director of marketing, marketing coordinator and cheerleader for the National Football League's Washington Football Team, testifies before the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) Jim Watson/AP Show More Show Less
Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team's history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They said the team and owner Dan Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.
One of the six former employees who spoke before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform also came forward with a new allegation that she was sexually harassed by Snyder himself, which Snyder denied.