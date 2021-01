Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while fourth-ranked Texas has climbed to its highest perch in nearly a decade.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 63 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears earned the other vote. Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 at the top in all seven polls so far this season.