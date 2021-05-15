THROUGH MAY 14 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 44 1.90 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 40 2366 77 1.95 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2146 71 1.99 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 72 2.04 Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 670 23 2.06 Chris Driedger Florida 23 1361 47 2.07 Craig Anderson Washington 4 168 6 2.14 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1284 46 2.15 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1271 46 2.17 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 93 2.21 Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1396 53 2.28 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 78 2.28 Robin Lehner Vegas 19 1155 44 2.29 Mike Smith Edmonton 32 1846 71 2.31 Jake Oettinger Dallas 29 1604 63 2.36 Jaroslav Halak Boston 19 1090 46 2.53 Anton Khudobin Dallas 32 1794 76 2.54 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 20 1132 48 2.54 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 27 1546 66 2.56 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2602 112 2.58 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsUConn hires Gavin Roberts as new director of sports...By David BorgesSportsNew Haven's Frank 'Porky' Vieira to be inducted into the...By Maggie Vanoni Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 31 10 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 40 2366 30 9 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2146 26 10 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 39 2185 25 9 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2602 24 17 3 Vitek Vanecek Washington 37 2115 21 10 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 21 11 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 32 1846 21 6 2 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 41 2384 20 19 2 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 19 11 4 Cam Talbot Minnesota 33 1961 19 8 5 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 31 1816 19 8 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 42 2447 18 14 8 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 37 2174 17 14 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1284 17 3 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 35 1899 16 14 3 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 24 1414 16 8 0 Martin Jones San Jose 34 1868 15 13 4 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 30 1607 15 9 2 Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1396 15 5 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 15 5 3 James Reimer Carolina 22 1331 15 5 2 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 44 604 .932 15 5 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 72 948 .929 19 11 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2146 71 918 .928 26 10 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 78 995 .927 21 11 1 Chris Driedger Florida 23 1361 47 593 .927 14 6 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 93 1144 .925 31 10 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 32 1846 71 850 .923 21 6 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 670 23 275 .923 6 2 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 40 2366 77 916 .922 30 9 1 Jack Campbell Toronto 22 1284 46 539 .921 17 3 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1271 46 517 .918 13 6 3 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 20 1117 49 542 .917 9 6 3 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 28 1496 69 756 .916 8 12 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2602 112 1223 .916 24 17 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 35 1899 83 904 .916 16 14 3 Craig Anderson Washington 4 168 6 65 .915 2 1 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 33 1961 86 922 .915 19 8 5 Jonathan Bernier Detroit 24 1306 65 692 .914 9 11 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1396 53 558 .913 15 5 2 Adin Hill Arizona 19 1005 46 484 .913 9 9 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Philipp Grubauer Colorado 40 2366 7 30 9 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 36 2116 7 19 11 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 36 2146 6 26 10 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2523 5 31 10 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2602 4 24 17 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 41 2384 3 20 19 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 36 2051 3 21 11 1 John Gibson Anaheim 35 2030 3 9 19 7 Mike Smith Edmonton 32 1846 3 21 6 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 32 1794 3 12 11 7 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 23 1392 3 15 5 3 Chris Driedger Florida 23 1361 3 14 6 3 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 22 1271 3 13 6 3 Petr Mrazek Carolina 12 670 3 6 2 3