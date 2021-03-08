THROUGH MARCH 7 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 15 900 24 1.60 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 33 1.73 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 5 295 10 2.03 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 18 1077 37 2.06 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 38 2.10 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 538 19 2.12 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 482 18 2.24 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 23 2.30 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 13 756 29 2.30 Jake Allen Montreal 9 546 21 2.31 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 15 803 31 2.32 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 10 532 21 2.37 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1004 40 2.39 Chris Driedger Florida 12 724 29 2.40 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 2.44 Tuukka Rask Boston 14 853 35 2.46 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 12 703 29 2.48 Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 8 477 20 2.52 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsUConn's Isaiah Whaley named Big East co-Defensive Player...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 15 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 18 1077 12 6 0 Frederik Andersen Toronto 18 1075 12 4 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 15 900 12 3 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 19 1118 11 7 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 11 4 3 James Reimer Carolina 14 846 11 3 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 19 1105 10 5 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 19 1091 9 6 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 17 1041 9 4 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 981 9 7 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 13 756 9 4 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 979 8 7 2 Tuukka Rask Boston 14 853 8 4 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 12 734 8 2 2 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 20 1104 7 8 4 Matt Murray Ottawa 21 1081 7 11 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1004 7 7 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 17 1003 7 9 1 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 16 884 7 9 0 Carey Price Montreal 14 849 7 4 3 Martin Jones San Jose 15 796 7 6 1 Chris Driedger Florida 12 724 7 3 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 7 2 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 15 900 24 391 .942 12 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 33 508 .939 15 3 1 Michael Hutchinson Toronto 5 295 10 141 .934 3 2 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 38 475 .926 11 4 3 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 23 285 .925 7 2 0 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 12 703 29 353 .924 4 4 3 Jake Allen Montreal 9 546 21 246 .921 4 2 3 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 15 803 31 362 .921 6 7 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 18 1077 37 431 .921 12 6 0 Chris Driedger Florida 12 724 29 334 .920 7 3 2 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 12 689 28 316 .919 5 4 2 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 10 532 21 237 .919 6 2 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 17 1041 48 541 .919 9 4 4 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 13 756 29 326 .918 9 4 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 10 538 19 206 .916 3 1 4 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 17 1004 40 429 .915 7 7 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 17 1003 48 505 .913 7 9 1 Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 670 29 305 .913 4 7 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 15 900 4 12 3 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 19 1142 3 15 3 1 John Gibson Anaheim 20 1140 3 5 10 5 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 18 1087 3 11 4 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 18 1077 3 12 6 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 17 979 2 8 7 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 688 2 6 4 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 12 670 2 4 7 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 11 601 2 7 2 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 10 532 2 6 2 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 7 420 2 4 2 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 6 360 2 2 3 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0