Skip to main content
Sports

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH FEBRUARY 20

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 1.66
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 20 1.68
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 17 1.71
Mike Smith Edmonton 5 262 8 1.83
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 777 26 2.01
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 2.02
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 27 2.07
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 368 13 2.12
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 2.23
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 32 2.28
Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31
Chris Driedger Florida 8 486 19 2.35
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 32 2.43
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 2.44
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 9 512 21 2.46
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 23 2.51

___

Goaltenders Win Record
More for you
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 777 9 3 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 9 3 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 14 828 8 4 2
James Reimer Carolina 9 544 8 1 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 14 823 7 4 2
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 7 3 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 7 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 780 7 5 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 7 3 0
Martin Jones San Jose 11 623 6 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 9 550 6 2 1
Chris Driedger Florida 8 486 6 1 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 5 7 2
John Gibson Anaheim 15 840 5 7 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 13 693 5 4 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 11 617 5 5 1
Carey Price Montreal 10 605 5 3 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 10 580 5 2 3
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 9 512 5 4 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 8 490 5 2 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 5 262 8 125 .940 4 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 6 368 13 197 .938 4 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 20 291 .936 9 3 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 17 243 .935 7 3 0
Jake Allen Montreal 6 357 12 168 .933 4 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 777 26 344 .930 9 3 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 128 .928 4 1 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 32 408 .927 7 3 3
Chris Driedger Florida 8 486 19 237 .926 6 1 1
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 261 .926 3 4 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 27 332 .925 7 4 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 272 .922 4 5 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 1 60 3 34 .919 1 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 32 354 .917 5 7 2
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 780 34 370 .916 7 5 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 14 828 35 366 .913 8 4 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 15 840 3 5 7 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 13 783 3 7 4 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 716 2 9 3 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 10 596 2 7 3 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 841 1 5 7 2
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 13 791 1 7 3 3
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 8 451 1 4 2 2
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 7 393 1 3 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 1 4 1 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 345 1 2 2 2
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 5 262 1 4 0 0
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 4 245 1 2 1 1
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1