Glasnow, 4 relievers help Rays beat Astros 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow and four relievers shut down the Houston Astros after Alex Bregman's first-inning homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays won 3-1 on Saturday.

Bregman went deep on his 25th birthday, but Glasnow (1-0) was otherwise excellent, striking out four and allowing six hits over five innings. Ryne Stanek followed with two hitless innings, and Jose Alvarado pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Astros starter Collin McHugh (0-1) struck out nine and allowed two runs over five innings in his return to the rotation. A 19-game winner in 2015, McHugh was moved to the bullpen last season due to Houston's rotation depth.

McHugh didn't allow a hit until Yandy Diaz's leadoff double in the fifth. Kevin Kiermaier drove in Diaz with a two-out double, and Michael Perez made it 2-1 with a single, the third and final hit off McHugh.

Tommy Pham drove in Tampa Bay's final run with a single in the eighth off Chris Devenski. It marked the 35th straight game in which Pham has reached base.

Singles by Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley and a walk loaded the bases for the Astros in the eighth, but right fielder Avisail Garcia ran down Josh Reddick's line drive off Adam Kolarek for the third out.

The Rays struck out 13 times, raising their total to 38 in the first three games of the series.

WHO'S COUNTING?

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi fielded a sharp groundball by Tony Kemp in the second inning and threw to second base to start a double play, much to the surprise of shortstop Joey Wendle, since there were two outs.

BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL

Tropicana Field is still testing blue lights to tint its roof, hoping to make it easier for players to track flyballs. In testing done after Friday's game, players were still having difficulty tracking balls that went above the lights. "They're making adjustments and improvements," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Not quite what we're looking for yet." The lights are part of a new LED system installed throughout the ballpark.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (stiff neck) might make his season debut Sunday after going through a complete workout that included batting practice.

Rays: LHP Anthony Banda (Tommy John surgery) is throwing off a mound.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Wade Miley makes his Astros debut on Sunday.

Rays: Tampa Bay was expected to use an opener for the first time this season, but Cash said Saturday night he will use RHP Yonny Chirinos as a traditional starter.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports