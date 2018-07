Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) falls to the ground after a shot on goal during second-half MLS soccer game action against the New York Red Bulls in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The ... more

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) falls to the ground after a shot on goal during second-half MLS soccer game action against the New York Red Bulls in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) less

Image 2 of 10

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) makes a shot on goal during second-half MLS soccer game action against the New York Red Bulls in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) makes a shot on goal during second-half MLS soccer game action against the New York Red Bulls in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Photo: Frank Gunn, AP