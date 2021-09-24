Giants top Rockies 7-2 for 100th win, hold onto NL West lead MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 Friday night to become the season's first 100-win team.
San Francisco started the night leading the Dodgers by a game, with Los Angeles playing later at Arizona. The Giants have won 16 of 20.