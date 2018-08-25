Giants nearly blow another big lead, hold off Rangers 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Suarez pitched seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Saturday.

Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence homered. Nick Hundley added two walks and scored for San Francisco.

Hours after manager Bruce Bochy confirmed that six-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey is headed for season-ending hip surgery, San Francisco did the bulk of its scoring in the first inning then held on behind Suarez and three relievers for a rare win at AT&T Park.

The Giants have the fourth-best winning percentage in the NL at home but had lost 10 of the previous 13 at their waterfront ballpark before edging the Rangers.

Rougned Odor homered and had three hits for Texas.

Suarez (5-9) struck out five and walked three to win for the first time since July 29. The left-hander induced 12 groundouts and two double plays.

Hunter Strickland and Will Smith combined to retire five batters. Mark Melancon got pinch-hitter Carlos Perez to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his second save.

Crawford homered off Martin Perez (2-6) in the first, a three-run blast to center. The Giants shortstop entered the day batting .178 since July 1, the lowerst average in the majors among players with at least 150 plate appearances.

Pence had a pinch-hit home run off Matt Moore in the seventh.

Odor, who hit a tying two-run home run in the ninth Friday, trimmed the lead to 5-3 with a three-run shot off Hunter Strickland in the eighth. Two batters earlier, a two-out fielding error by left fielder Austin Slater extended the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: IF Hanser Alberto was placed on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain, an injury he suffered Friday in his first game after being called up to take Bartolo Colon's roster spot. Carlos Perez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock. RHP Nick Gardewine was placed on the 60-day DL with a right forearm strain.

Giants: Posey will undergo hip surgery Monday in Colorado and will miss 6-8 months, ending what has been a painful and frustrating year for the six-time All-Star. . RHP Jeff Samardzija will seek a second opinion on his troublesome pitching shoulder. Samardzija has been on the DL since July 15.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo (7-2, 6.06 ERA) has six wins in 10 career starts against the Giants. San Francisco LHP Derek Holland (6-8, 3.75), who won 62 games over eight seasons with Texas, makes his third career appearance against his former club.

