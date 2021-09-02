Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings.

San Francisco had dropped four in a row.

Milwaukee (82-53) wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.

Darin Ruf put the Giants ahead to stay with a two-out RBI double off Devin Williams in the eighth. Estrada followed with a drive to left for his fourth homer.

Williams (7-2) got two outs and was charged with four runs. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year allowed one unearned run over his previous 22 appearances, striking out 31 in 21 innings.

Slater put San Francisco in front when he drove Lauer's first pitch over the wall in left-center for for his second career leadoff drive. Slater also became the 10th Giant to reach 10 homers this season, the most in franchise history.

The Brewers tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Jace Peterson, scoring Luis Urías.

Tyler Rogers (5-1) got the win, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to lower his ERA to 1.80.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected with two outs in the ninth for arguing a foul ball that was initially ruled a two-run homer for Willy Adames.

FOR STARTERS

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision, but both were dominant. Webb matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. He hasn’t lost since May 5 at Colorado.

Lauer struck out four and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion after getting hit by a 103 mph line drive in Wednesday’s game. RHP Alec Bettinger was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Giants: INF Wilmer Flores was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain, and INF Mauricio Dubón was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. “It’s on the mild side, but it definitely showed up on the scan,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “So it’s going to be a couple of weeks for him.” ... 3B Evan Longoria (bruised hand) took numerous swings in the cage Wednesday and could be nearing a return. ... 2B Tommy La Stella (left side tightness) also hit in the cage Wednesday and is expected to rejoin the lineup soon.

GIANTS HITTING COACH RETURNS

San Francisco hitting coach Justin Viele returned to the team after missing six games due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

“I think we missed Justin,” Kapler said. “This is kind of a thing that probably goes a little bit unnoticed, but his presence has been missed, both in the dugout and in the cage.”

Kapler could not comment on Viele’s vaccination status but confirmed he tested negative.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.45 ERA) will come off the IL and open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Peralta (right shoulder inflammation) last pitched on Aug. 18, also against the Cardinals.

Giants: Kapler hadn’t named a starting pitcher for Friday night’s series opener against the Dodgers, though RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38 ERA) was on turn to make the start. San Francisco has won five of the last seven meetings between the division rivals.

