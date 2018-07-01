https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Giants-Pablo-Sandoval-leaves-with-bruised-right-13041950.php
Giants' Pablo Sandoval leaves with bruised right elbow
Published 6:37 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
Photo: Matt York, AP
PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco third baseman Pablo Sandoval left the Giants' game Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch in the third inning.
Sandoval stayed in the game for the moment but was replaced by Alen Hanson to start the bottom of the third. X-rays were negative.
Sandoval reached base in both of his plate appearances Sunday.
